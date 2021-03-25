CLTCC expanding CDL Class A driving course to Rod Brady Campus

JENA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical and Community College (CLTCC) is launching a new first-time CDL Class A driving course at the Rod Brady Campus. CLTCC has offered CDL courses in the past, but this is a first for the Rod Brady Campus and is due in large part and support by State Senator Glen Womack (District 32) to expand the program into rural communities.

“We are extremely grateful to Sen. Womack and this community for their support in expanding these offerings,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “CLTCC is proud to be offering training for Heavy Equipment Operation and Commercial Truck Driving as these are high demand, high-wage, and high-skill careers. We believe our Rod Brady Campus in Jena’s central location to three additional campuses will attract many searching for this highly marketable credential.”

The six-week program will start May 17 and run through June 25. Classes will be from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Rod Brady Campus. While the CDL program will be offered in May, the Heavy Equipment Operations will begin in the Fall 2021 semester.

“Having an additional offering for training that will lead to high-demand, high-wage jobs is something we are proud to offer,” said Rod Brady Campus Dean Laurel Comeaux. “This gives the citizens of our area more opportunities – and we are all about opportunities! It also provides a highly trained workforce for our employers who desperately need workers.”

“I am excited to see opportunities like these come to Lasalle and surrounding area,” said Senator Womack. “Programs such as these teach and equip our workforce so they can gain meaningful employment and raise a family without having to leave this state.”

Instructor Don Williams added, “Expanding CDL to CLTCC’s rural campuses enables access to critical training to obtain the Class A License needed for jobs in Heavy Equipment area.”

There will be a meeting from 4-5:30 p.m. on March 31 at the campus site for students interested in the program. Sen. Womack will be in attendance and prospective students will have an opportunity to learn about the requirements of the course, careers in truck driving and potential assistance with tuition.

“The Transportation & Logistics sector grew tremendously and very quickly,” noted Vice Chancellor for Workforce Solutions Misty Slater. “Increasing the number of heavy equipment operators is critical to close workforce gaps but also to ensure the raw materials – everything from logs to gravel – get to the manufacturers.”

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.