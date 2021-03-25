Advertisement

Erin Werner’s hard work helps round the bases on her career

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Many athletes long for the competition in their sport, however, softball for Grant’s Erin Werner has a deeper meaning.

“I definitely want to play college ball,” Werner said. “I want to get a scholarship so my mom doesn’t have to pay for college.”

With the thought of a college scholarship on her mind, Werner hasn’t let up on her hard work, and it’s showing on the diamond. The sophomore finished three games with two home runs, three RBI’s and brought in three runs on her own.

“I’ve gained a lot more confidence this year,” Werner said. “That’s what’s helped me a lot.”

“She’s stepped into her own big time,” assistant coach Jessica Cooper said. “She’s been working hard every day and now she’s our four-hole hitter hitting home runs every other game.”

