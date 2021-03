GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - Grambling State University’s next two football games have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Tigers were set to take on Alabama A&M and Texas Southern.

All running backs and linebackers are in quarantine at this time, per our sources.

Grambling to suspend all football activities immediately #GramFam #theswac #football Posted by Grambling State Athletics on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

