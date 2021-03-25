Advertisement

La. Health Centers set to receive more than $95M for COVID-19 response

FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)
By U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Thirty-six (36) community health centers in Louisiana will receive $95,587,875 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Thursday, March 25.

The funding will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations, deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19 and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units. This investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”

HRSA-funded health centers are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver affordable, accessible, quality, and cost-effective primary health care to medically underserved communities and vulnerable populations, including high-need urban, rural, and frontier communities across the country. Health centers serve 1 in 5 people living in rural communities, and 1 in 11 people nationwide. More than 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63% are racial or ethnic minorities.

CLICK HERE for detailed information on how this funding is being distributed to health centers, including an interactive map of which health centers will receive funding.

CLICK HERE for information on ensuring equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

