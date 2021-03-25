Advertisement

Leesville man accused of home improvement fraud in Beauregard Parish

Trenton Johnson
Trenton Johnson(Source: Beauregard Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of accepting $3,250 in payment for work he did not do, Beauregard authorities said.

The victim had paid Trenton Johnson, 40, to replace skirting on a hurricane-damaged trailer, according to Chief Det. Sylvester Denmond, with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Denmond said Johnson neither completed the work in the timeframe allowed by Louisiana law, nor returned the money.

Johnson turned himself in on one count of home improvement fraud Thursday morning and has since bonded out on $3,500.

According to Louisiana law, home improvement fraud includes, “the failure to perform any work during a forty-five-day period of time or longer after receiving payment.”

Denmond says the investigation remains open.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
APD investigating fatal shooting at Thornton Court
A school bus overturned in Colfax 3/24/21.
School bus overturns in Colfax with 17 students aboard; 1 injury reported
APD is looking for a person of interest in the Thornton Court homicide investigation.
APD: 2 arrested in Thornton Court homicide; seeking information on third person
Interstate 14
Officials look to get I-14 project moving forward
Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana
Gov. Edwards: Anyone 16+ in Louisiana can receive COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Aaron Cantrell, a junior at Menard High School, has found the secret to taking the ACT as he...
A perfect score, local student makes a 36 on ACT
Local student makes perfect ACT score
Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.
Two former LC students facing federal charges for CARES Act identity theft