Leesville man accused of home improvement fraud in Beauregard Parish

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of accepting $3,250 in payment for work he did not do, Beauregard authorities said.

The victim had paid Trenton Johnson, 40, to replace skirting on a hurricane-damaged trailer, according to Chief Det. Sylvester Denmond, with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Denmond said Johnson neither completed the work in the timeframe allowed by Louisiana law, nor returned the money.

Johnson turned himself in on one count of home improvement fraud Thursday morning and has since bonded out on $3,500.

According to Louisiana law, home improvement fraud includes, “the failure to perform any work during a forty-five-day period of time or longer after receiving payment.”

Denmond says the investigation remains open.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.