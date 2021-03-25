Advertisement

LSU announces special committee on Title IX compliance

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The following information is from LSU:

Special Committee on Title IX Compliance

On Thursday, Robert Dampf, the chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors, announced the establishment of a new Special Committee on Title IX Compliance. The committee will oversee the university’s efforts to build a stronger Title IX infrastructure and student support mechanisms. The committee will be chaired by Mary Leach Werner, and Valencia Sarpy Jones will serve as vice chair. Other members include Glenn Armentor of Lafayette, Stone Cox of Lake Charles, Randy Morris of Monroe, Rémy Voisin Starns of Metairie, and Jimmie Woods of New Orleans.

The special committee’s jurisdiction will be to ensure LSU’s Action Plan on Title IX, based on recommendations by Husch Blackwell in their recent report, is implemented as prudently and expeditiously as possible. The panel will also pursue more effective restorative justice and student support services for survivors. For more on LSU’s Action Plan, please visit https://www.lsu.edu/titleix-review/.

Read the full report here

April Board Meeting Change

Robert Dampf, chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors, is moving up the April regular meeting of the LSU Board of Supervisors to Saturday, April 10, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting was originally scheduled for April 30, but will move the date to address recent issues related to Title IX. The Board is expected to discuss potential changes to ensure the Board is aware of significant personnel matters, an issue that came to light in a series of Title IX news stories. The President will also provide an update to LSU’s Action Plan to address Title IX deficiencies identified by Husch Blackwell. A full agenda and meeting details will be available by April 8, 2021.

