Advertisement

Natchitoches Parish deputy terminated after internal audit

The unnamed deputy reportedly worked in the Civil Operations Bureau, which oversees property...
The unnamed deputy reportedly worked in the Civil Operations Bureau, which oversees property taxes, garnishments, sheriff’s sales, civil processing issues and collection of cash fines and bonds.(NPSO)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright terminated a deputy for “violation of the NPSO Standard Operating Procedures”, following an internal audit.

In a Facebook post, the office said the audit examined the deputy’s daily work assignments and found “improprieties.”

The unnamed deputy reportedly worked in the Civil Operations Bureau, which oversees property taxes, garnishments, sheriff’s sales, civil processing issues and collection of cash fines and bonds.

According to the post, the audit’s findings will be sent to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office and Louisiana Legislative Auditors Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
APD investigating fatal shooting at Thornton Court
A school bus overturned in Colfax 3/24/21.
School bus overturns in Colfax with 17 students aboard; 1 injury reported
APD is looking for a person of interest in the Thornton Court homicide investigation.
APD: 2 arrested in Thornton Court homicide; seeking information on third person
Interstate 14
Officials look to get I-14 project moving forward
Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana
Gov. Edwards: Anyone 16+ in Louisiana can receive COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29

Latest News

Kara Vaughn
Body found in Cane River positively identified
Barbara Mixon
Barbara Mixon
Adina Guidry
Adina Guidry
Grant Rabalais
Grant Rabalais