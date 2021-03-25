Natchitoches Parish deputy terminated after internal audit

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright terminated a deputy for “violation of the NPSO Standard Operating Procedures”, following an internal audit.

In a Facebook post, the office said the audit examined the deputy’s daily work assignments and found “improprieties.”

The unnamed deputy reportedly worked in the Civil Operations Bureau, which oversees property taxes, garnishments, sheriff’s sales, civil processing issues and collection of cash fines and bonds.

According to the post, the audit’s findings will be sent to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office and Louisiana Legislative Auditors Office.

