Advertisement

Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris

It was painted in 1887
The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still be in private hands.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh was being put up for auction Thursday by Sotheby’s Paris and is expected to sell for many millions.

The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still be in private hands. Sotheby’s said the “Street Scene in Montmartre” has remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years — out of the public eye.

It depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a woman and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

It was painted in 1887, one year after Van Gogh moved to Paris and lived in Montmartre. He left the capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

It is among over 30 works that were being sold by Sotheby’s on Thursday from masters including Modigliani, Rodin, Camille Claudel, Degas, Klee and Magritte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
APD investigating fatal shooting at Thornton Court
A school bus overturned in Colfax 3/24/21.
School bus overturns in Colfax with 17 students aboard; 1 injury reported
Interstate 14
Officials look to get I-14 project moving forward
APD is looking for a person of interest in the Thornton Court homicide investigation.
APD: 2 arrested in Thornton Court homicide; seeking information on third person
Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana
Gov. Edwards: Anyone 16+ in Louisiana can receive COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
LIVE: Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Olive Garden
Workers at Olive Garden, related chains to get pay raise, bonus
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
Community outreach worker Donyell Wynn, left, talks with Will Jones in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb....
Grassroots aides enlisted to fight COVID-19 vaccine mistrust