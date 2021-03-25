What to do with your plants after the winter storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the week of February 15, ice and snow broke records as roads and vegetation were covered in a beautiful wintery white coat.

However, once the snow melted, most vegetation was left looking brown and lifeless, leaving plant owners wondering what to do from there.

“A good rule of thumb is if it loses its leaves in the winter, that means it went dormant. It’s going to be fine, it’s used to these cold temperatures. It’s only the items that are on the edge of our zone, which is 8A. So things like pittosporum, Indian hawthorn, those are items that we’re kind of waiting to see,” said Akins Nursery and Landscaping owner, Jennifer McGimsey.

In the meantime, McGimsey says to watch out for tiny buds of leaves to sprout as a sign of hope that your plants are still alive.

For those wondering if they should wait until Easter to start their summer garden or if it’s a good time now, McGimsey says now is a great time to start planting.

“Yes, excellent time. A lot of people wait for Easter but technically we’ve already passed our average last frost date of March 15 in our area so we are full steam ahead. Time to get going,” said McGimsey.

Looks like your hydrangeas still have hope, so as the professional says, it’s time to get planting!

