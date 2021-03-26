Advertisement

‘A misunderstanding:’ Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

Marshon Lattimore faces suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Marshon Lattimore faces suspicion of possession of stolen property.(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Olivia Vidal and Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been arrested in Cleveland, according to reports.

According to Cleveland.com, 24-year-old Lattimore was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Cleveland Police say they conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 97th Street and Carr Avenue for multiple traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, officers spotted a loaded Glock 19 handgun inside the vehicle.

Lattimore, who was a passenger inside of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun that was later found to be stolen out of the city of Euclid, Ohio.

Lattimore was booked with failure to notify and receiving stolen property.

Jail records show that Lattimore was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter,” said Marcus Sidoti, who represents Lattimore. “He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident and was not formally charged. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities.”

Two other passengers inside of the vehicle, Kenyon Moon and Maurice Walton, were booked with having weapons under disability.

The driver of the vehicle, Carl Willis was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was also issued a ticket for taillights required.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’Tavius Lotts and Jaylon Dwayne Sampson
APD: 3 arrested in Thornton Court homicide investigation
Kara Vaughn
Body found in Cane River positively identified
Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.
Two former LC students facing federal charges for CARES Act identity theft
Interstate 14
Officials look to get I-14 project moving forward
Trenton Johnson
Leesville man accused of home improvement fraud in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

Dr. Holcombe on vaccine and testing changes
Several students at Rosepine High School experienced what life is like being a pilot in the...
Army STEM program spends the day at Rosepine High School
The YWCA non-profit organization is the latest business in Alexandria to become a victim of...
More local businesses being affected by rise in theft
Boil advisories for Cenla