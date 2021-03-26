‘A misunderstanding:’ Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been arrested in Cleveland, according to reports.

According to Cleveland.com, 24-year-old Lattimore was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Cleveland Police say they conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 97th Street and Carr Avenue for multiple traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, officers spotted a loaded Glock 19 handgun inside the vehicle.

Lattimore, who was a passenger inside of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun that was later found to be stolen out of the city of Euclid, Ohio.

Lattimore was booked with failure to notify and receiving stolen property.

Jail records show that Lattimore was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter,” said Marcus Sidoti, who represents Lattimore. “He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident and was not formally charged. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities.”

Two other passengers inside of the vehicle, Kenyon Moon and Maurice Walton, were booked with having weapons under disability.

The driver of the vehicle, Carl Willis was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was also issued a ticket for taillights required.

