Alexandria man arrested following Tulane Avenue double homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the double homicide investigation that began on March 18 in the 3100 block of Tulane Avenue.

Derrick C. Bayonne, 38, of Alexandria, has been charged with two counts of second degree murder. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

