Amazon Delivery Center to open in Slidell for 2022

SLIDELL (WVUE) - Customers on the Northshore can soon expect faster delivery time for packages.

Amazon will reportedly open a new delivery station on Town Center Parkway in Slidell by 2022. The center is projected to create hundreds of jobs, both full-time and part-time, starting at $15.

“We’ve got the right kind of workforce, we’ve got the right kind of business climate, and quite frankly, we got the right kind of infrastructure to lift up and to support these types of business operations,” St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill said.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs and independent contractors the opportunity to build their own businesses delivering Amazon packages.

This will be the third delivery station in Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Corporation says that the arrival of Amazon is a signal that the parish’s diverse local economy is starting to bounce back.

“We’re coming out of it,” Masingill said. “We know that over 50% of our jobs have returned but people are still suffering businesses have continued to feel that impact and this will certainly be a shot in the arm for additional economic opportunities.”

“Sales tax revenue is up, our property tax and ad valorem tax values are up, and our COVID numbers are down, the positivity rate is now at 2-percent, one of the lowest in the 10 parish area and one of the lowest in the state,” Parish President Mike Cooper said. “So, we’ve been working hard to balance the health of our community with the health of our economy.”It’s not just Amazon eyeing up Slidell, there’s been talks of a casino as well as other projects possibly coming to St. Tammany that Cooper says he can’t disclose at the moment.”Amazon and the potential for gaming is just a part of the economic opportunities that we have as we grow our infrastructure,” Cooper said.

Cooper says the healthcare sector is also on the rise and thriving in the parish with hospital expansions and specialty practices popping up.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.