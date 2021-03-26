Army STEM program spends the day at Rosepine High School

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Friday at Rosepine High School, several students experienced what life is like being a pilot in the U.S. Army.

The Army STEM Asset Experience semitrailer arrived at the school and provided students with a virtual mission. Students participated in a simulated humanitarian mission, where they saved thousands of lives.

“Both of them are individual simulators,” SSG Mark Nance, an army recruiter from the Deridder office, said. “They’re getting full long control of the helicopters, and it kind of shows you what they can do within the birds and stuff like that.”

For more information about the Army’s STEM program, please reach out to a local recruiter.

