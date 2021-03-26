Creola PD now offering fingerprinting services to the public

The following was released to us by the Creola Police Department:

CREOLA, La. - The Creola Police Department is now offering Fingerprinting Services for criminal history background checks that may be required as a condition of employment, licensing, certification, foreign adoptions or VISA/Immigration clearances.

An example of the types of applications requiring fingerprint background checks are listed below:

Child Care Providers

Adult Dependent Care

Security Guard Licenses

Special Police Commissions

Handgun Qualification Licenses (HQL)

Handgun Permits

Firearms Dealers

Security Systems Technicians

Immigration / VISA Applications

Criminal Justice Employment (Sworn & Civilian)

And many other positions which require a criminal background check prior to employment, or when a person requests an individual review of their record.

What will I need to bring with me?

You must bring a valid government-issued photo identification card, along with any fingerprinting paperwork that you were given.

What are the hours of operation?

By Appointment Only. Please schedule on Facebook or call 318-640-3868 to schedule an appointment.

How much does it cost?

The fee for fingerprinting per Card is $10.00. Payment is accepted in the form of Money Order only. Money Orders must be made out to: “Village of Creola.”

How do I prepare to have my fingerprints taken?

Hands should be clean and free of bandages or broken skin. If you have an injury that prevents you from extending your fingers or rotating your wrist, please wait until it has healed before having your fingerprints taken. Please do not apply any moisturizer or lotion to your hands before your appointment.

What if I have additional questions?

If you need additional information, please call (318) 640-3868 or use Facebook Messenger.

