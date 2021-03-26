Advertisement

Discussions happening on the future of Colfax Elementary

"Save Colfax Elementary School" sign in Grant Parish, La.
"Save Colfax Elementary School" sign in Grant Parish, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - There are some discussions happening in Grant Parish about the future of Colfax Elementary School.

Between hurricanes and the recent winter storms, the school has received a significant amount of damage.

Last week, the Grant Parish School Board brought up the possibility of closing the school and re-zoning students to Verda, South Grant, and Pollock Elementary next school year. There are also proposed ideas on converting the current Colfax Elementary School building to a virtual or alternative education site.

Parents and members of the community have been holding their own meetings to talk about this, preparing for a public meeting that is being held on Tuesday, March 30 at the school. The meeting will give everyone a chance to publicly comment on the proposed plan and receive feedback.

Below is a list of items to be discussed at the March 30 meeting that will take place at 5 p.m. at Colfax Elementary.

Items to be discussed include:

  • Current status of Colfax Elementary
  • Information related to School Choice
  • Proposal to rezone Colfax Elementary students to Verda, South Grant, and Pollock Elementary to begin in the 2021-2022 school year.
  • Proposed ideas on converting the current Colfax Elementary school building to a virtual or alternative education site.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
APD investigating fatal shooting at Thornton Court
Ja’Tavius Lotts and Jaylon Dwayne Sampson
APD: 3 arrested in Thornton Court homicide investigation
A school bus overturned in Colfax 3/24/21.
School bus overturns in Colfax with 17 students aboard; 1 injury reported
Kara Vaughn
Body found in Cane River positively identified
Interstate 14
Officials look to get I-14 project moving forward

Latest News

Ja’Tavius Lotts and Jaylon Dwayne Sampson
APD: 3 arrested in Thornton Court homicide investigation
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Aaron Cantrell, a junior at Menard High School, has found the secret to taking the ACT as he...
A perfect score, local student makes a 36 on ACT
Local student makes perfect ACT score