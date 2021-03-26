Discussions happening on the future of Colfax Elementary

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - There are some discussions happening in Grant Parish about the future of Colfax Elementary School.

Between hurricanes and the recent winter storms, the school has received a significant amount of damage.

Last week, the Grant Parish School Board brought up the possibility of closing the school and re-zoning students to Verda, South Grant, and Pollock Elementary next school year. There are also proposed ideas on converting the current Colfax Elementary School building to a virtual or alternative education site.

Parents and members of the community have been holding their own meetings to talk about this, preparing for a public meeting that is being held on Tuesday, March 30 at the school. The meeting will give everyone a chance to publicly comment on the proposed plan and receive feedback.

Below is a list of items to be discussed at the March 30 meeting that will take place at 5 p.m. at Colfax Elementary.

Items to be discussed include:

Current status of Colfax Elementary

Information related to School Choice

Proposal to rezone Colfax Elementary students to Verda, South Grant, and Pollock Elementary to begin in the 2021-2022 school year.

Proposed ideas on converting the current Colfax Elementary school building to a virtual or alternative education site.

