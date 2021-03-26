EF-1 tornado confirmed in St. Landry Parish on Tuesday, March 23 during a severe weather threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana, especially southern parishes of Central Louisiana on Tuesday, March 23, experienced multiple threats at once. Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry and Avoyelles parishes saw lots of rainfall that morning, which led to flash flood warnings. Also, there was a lot of lightning occurring and multiple tornado warnings that day as well.

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the community of Washington, Louisiana in St. Landry Parish. According to the report, several roofs from homes were ripped apart and trunks of several trees were snapped.

This confirmed tornado had peak winds of 100 mph, a path length of 0.9 miles and a path width of 50 yards. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported from this storm.

You can find more information here: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202103250006-KLCH-NOUS44-PNSLCH

