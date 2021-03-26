Advertisement

EF-1 tornado confirmed in St. Landry Parish on Tuesday, March 23 during a severe weather threat

KALB
KALB(KALB)
By Tyler Hall
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana, especially southern parishes of Central Louisiana on Tuesday, March 23, experienced multiple threats at once. Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry and Avoyelles parishes saw lots of rainfall that morning, which led to flash flood warnings. Also, there was a lot of lightning occurring and multiple tornado warnings that day as well.

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the community of Washington, Louisiana in St. Landry Parish. According to the report, several roofs from homes were ripped apart and trunks of several trees were snapped.

This confirmed tornado had peak winds of 100 mph, a path length of 0.9 miles and a path width of 50 yards. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported from this storm.

You can find more information here: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202103250006-KLCH-NOUS44-PNSLCH

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’Tavius Lotts and Jaylon Dwayne Sampson
APD: 3 arrested in Thornton Court homicide investigation
Kara Vaughn
Body found in Cane River positively identified
Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.
Two former LC students facing federal charges for CARES Act identity theft
Interstate 14
Officials look to get I-14 project moving forward
Trenton Johnson
Leesville man accused of home improvement fraud in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Discussions happening on the future of Colfax Elementary
Creola PD now offering fingerprinting services to the public
"Save Colfax Elementary School" sign in Grant Parish, La.
Discussions happening on the future of Colfax Elementary