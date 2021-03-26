Advertisement

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’; A heavyweight bout with a light touch

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — The original 1950s Godzilla movies stomped into theaters carrying a metaphor about nuclear destruction.

Two years ago, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” sounded alarms about climate change.

But don’t fret about finding a message amid the mayhem as the towering radioactive lizard clashes with that instantly-recognizable giant ape in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” out next Wednesday. Star Rebecca Hall says “it’s mostly a big fight.”

Director Adam Wingard’s clash of the titans caps Legendary Entertainment’s “Monsterverse” series of films, which have won over audiences by taking their central creatures seriously while delivering self-aware references and performances from top-caliber actors clearly enjoying the silliness.

