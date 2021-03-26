Parking, ticket specials highlight Thursday home finale vs. Sam Houston

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) – The Northwestern State Athletic Department has announced several special offers for Thursday night’s football home finale against Sam Houston, highlighted by free parking around Turpin Stadium.

Northwestern State will offer -- on a one-time basis -- free parking to anyone who does not have a season parking pass. The VIP lots around Turpin Stadium will be in effect and will be monitored by parking attendants, but the remaining spots in the normal parking footprint will be open.

“Look, the last year has been tough on all of us,” Assistant Athletic Director for Ticketing and Special Events Mike Jacklich said. “We knew we had to thank the Natchitoches community — a community who’s been so, so supportive through all the curveballs COVID kept throwing at us — and felt this is a great way to do so. Free parking, discounted tickets, and a glorious evening of spring football … that’s a great Thursday night out in Natchitoches!”

Online ticket specials will be on sale for the April 1 matchup as well.

Log onto www.NSUTickets.com and utilize the code spring21 and receive $5 off any non-suite ticket. The discount reduces ticket costs to $5 (youth general admission), $10 (general admission), and $20 (chairback).

Thursday’s game also is NSU’s annual Faculty/Staff Appreciation game, sponsored by EpicTouch. All NSU faculty and staff members can receive up to two free tickets by logging onto www.NSUTickets.com.

For more information on tickets, visit www.NSUTickets.com.

