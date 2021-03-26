Post-COVID job numbers grab lawmakers attention

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Before COVID-19, Louisiana had one of the best economies it had seen in decades. Around this time last year, we saw thousands of jobs go out the window leaving lawmakers anxious about what the state needs to do to turn things around and get back on the right track.

“I don’t think we’re gonna hit pre-COVID levels until the end of 2022 at the earliest”, said legislative economist Greg Albrecht.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 284,000 of you lost your jobs. And as of today, less than half of you have found a new job. But it’s not like the state doesn’t have any options, especially with the substantial amount of money given to us by the federal government from the recently passed American rescue plan.

“We’ve been supported by the federal government. As that plays out, we need something else to come in”, said Albrecht.

But money coming from the federal level will only last us so long. It’s up to Louisiana to figure out the best use for that money so jobs can continue to return. The more money the state makes on its own, the less we’ll need to depend on Washington.

“Do you have the data or are you able to maintain the data of what kind of jobs we’re getting back?” asked Representative Rick Edmonds.

“Well, it’s 4,300 in construction, 27,000 in retail, we’ve added 9,500 in professional business services. So, I mean I have the changes for each of the sectors that are composed of that 121,000,” said Albrecht.

One of the key things the state can do is bring back one of the lifelines of the economy and the very thing we’ve all anticipated for the last year: tourism.

“We need the big conventions to come back. And the big events, you know Mardi Gras was canceled which was a big event. We’re starting to shift some of these into the fall from what I hear, but I do think without the return to normal tourism it’s gonna be a slower climb out to pre-COVID and can grow from there”, said Albrecht.

With more jobs and more tourism comes more money into our state’s economy.

