Advertisement

Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall.

The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision.

The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated.

A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’Tavius Lotts and Jaylon Dwayne Sampson
APD: 3 arrested in Thornton Court homicide investigation
Police Generic
APD investigating fatal shooting at Thornton Court
Kara Vaughn
Body found in Cane River positively identified
A school bus overturned in Colfax 3/24/21.
School bus overturns in Colfax with 17 students aboard; 1 injury reported
Interstate 14
Officials look to get I-14 project moving forward

Latest News

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
Discussions happening on the future of Colfax Elementary
Creola PD now offering fingerprinting services to the public