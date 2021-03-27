Advertisement

Futrell signs to Belhaven University for Women’s soccer

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard center back Kaylee Futrell made her decision to join her older sister, Emily Futrell, on the soccer field at Belhaven University.

“I’m very happy to have had the opportunity to do this,” senior Kaylee Futrell said. “We go and watch Emily’s soccer games sometimes, so I’m excited that my parents will now be doing that for me as well.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’Tavius Lotts and Jaylon Dwayne Sampson
APD: 3 arrested in Thornton Court homicide investigation
Kara Vaughn
Body found in Cane River positively identified
Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.
Two former LC students facing federal charges for CARES Act identity theft
Derrick C. Bayonne
Alexandria man arrested following Tulane Avenue double homicide
Trenton Johnson
Leesville man accused of home improvement fraud in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

Jena takes a Class 3A district win over Buckeye 12-5.
Jena’s late bats give Giants second straight win over Buckeye
HPU v. LC
HPU v. LC
Rosepine bounced back from their loss to Dequincy Thursday night and handled business at home....
Rosepine drills past Many to stay at the top of Class 2A
Buckeye v. Jena BSB
Buckeye v. Jena BSB