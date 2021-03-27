Futrell signs to Belhaven University for Women’s soccer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard center back Kaylee Futrell made her decision to join her older sister, Emily Futrell, on the soccer field at Belhaven University.

“I’m very happy to have had the opportunity to do this,” senior Kaylee Futrell said. “We go and watch Emily’s soccer games sometimes, so I’m excited that my parents will now be doing that for me as well.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.