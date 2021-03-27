Menard’s Academic and Athletic Organization donates for new turf

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard High school parents generously donated $350,000 dollars for a new baseball field.

“This new field is tremendous,” Menard principal Chris Gatlin said. “It’s a great location for people to come and play games, and it’s great for our kids to come out and work on the fundamentals of the game rather than have to work on fixing the field.”

