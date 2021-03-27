Advertisement

Menard’s Academic and Athletic Organization donates for new turf

Menard High school baseball team breaks in new baseball field.
Menard High school baseball team breaks in new baseball field.
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard High school parents generously donated $350,000 dollars for a new baseball field.

“This new field is tremendous,” Menard principal Chris Gatlin said. “It’s a great location for people to come and play games, and it’s great for our kids to come out and work on the fundamentals of the game rather than have to work on fixing the field.”

