City of Alexandria ‘Eggs-travagant’ Easter Drive Thru
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - WATCH: The City of Alexandria hosts an Easter Drive Thru event at the Alexander Fulton Mini Park.
In place of the annual city-wide Easter egg hunt, the City of Alexandria put together a drive-thru event this year due to Covid-19.
Local organizations and businesses set up tables with goody bags filled with candy and other treats that were handed out as families drove through the mini-park. The event was free for everyone and even gave children a chance to meet the Easter bunny.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.