Advertisement

Demons continue to impress in final day of Texas Relays

Senior Quindarrius Thompson set a new career best in the triple jump, taking seventh at the...
Senior Quindarrius Thompson set a new career best in the triple jump, taking seventh at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.(Photo Credit: Mike Wade Photography)
By Brad Welborn
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Tx (NSU) – The final day of the Texas Relays were filled with highs and lows for Northwestern State who saw four relay teams competing on one of the biggest track stages in college athletics. Those highs and lows manifested most in the two women’s relays of the day – the 4x100 and the 4x400.

After clocking the seventh-fastest time in school history on Friday (45.28) the foursome of Robyn Byrd, Jayla Fields, Aarika Lister and Natashia Jackson failed to record a time and did not finish the race.

Turning the disappointment of the first relay on its head, the 4x400 squad turned in one of the best races in program history.

After running the eighth fastest time in NSU history and the 16th fastest time (53.86) in the country in the 400 less than an hour prior, Jackson helped lead the 400 relay team to the fourth best time at NSU at 3:38.54.

Jackson, Janiel Moore, Erin Wilson and Diana Granados edged Baylor in the race by 17/100ths to have the fastest time among collegiate teams in the six-team relay. The mark improved the already conference-leading time the Lady Demons set a week ago at the TCU Invitational by nearly three seconds.

The men’s 4x100 relay started the track events for the Demons where Javin Arrington, Kennedy Harrison, Kie’Ave Harry and Tre’Darius Carr finished sixth in a stacked field with a time of 39.92. The men’s 4x400 relay team did not run in the meet finale race.

Off the track NSU had a pair of solid finishes and a career-best mark in the triple jump.

Lauren Ashley-Clarke landed a 41-11.25 jump on her first attempt of the day, the sixth-best jump in NSU history, taking sixth at the meet. Four fouls in her next five attempts prevented her from improving the opening leap.

On the men’s side of the triple, it was a career day for Quindarrius Thompson. His second try of the day came in at 51-2.25 setting a new career-best for the senior, taking seventh overall and sixth among collegians in the event.

Of the five recorded finishes on the day, NSU sits in first or second in the Southland Conference in each event. Clarke now owns the top two jumps in the triple this season and the men’s 4x100 team have the two fastest times to this point.

NSU returns to action a week from today at the Houston Invitational.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick C. Bayonne
Alexandria man arrested following Tulane Avenue double homicide
Marshon Lattimore faces suspicion of possession of stolen property.
‘A misunderstanding:’ Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland
Ja’Tavius Lotts and Jaylon Dwayne Sampson
APD: 3 arrested in Thornton Court homicide investigation
The YWCA non-profit organization is the latest business in Alexandria to become a victim of...
More local businesses being affected by rise in theft
Kara Vaughn
Body found in Cane River positively identified

Latest News

Austin Rotramel pitched in the contest against UT-Martin.
Tigers’ 4-game win streak snapped with home loss to UT-Martin
Grambling came out the gates and defeated Mississippi Valley 11-1 in game two of the weekend...
Grambling wins 11-1 and 5-1 in games 2 and 3 to win series over Valley
Residents in Boyce celebrated the Northwood Gators latest accomplishments. Both the boys and...
Drive-thru parade celebrates the Northwood Gators latest accomplishment
Menard High school baseball team breaks in new baseball field.
Menard’s Academic and Athletic Organization donates for new turf