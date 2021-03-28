Drive-thru parade celebrates the Northwood Gators latest accomplishment

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Saturday evening, residents in Boyce celebrated the Northwood Gators. Both the boys and girls basketball teams made history during the 2020-21 season.

The Lady Gators made it to the state championship for the first time in school history, while the boys cracked the top 28 for the first time since 2004.

The drive-thru parade started at Northwood High School and ended at the Julius Patrick Civic Center.

“It’s important that we reach back and celebrate those milestones,” Stephan Fontenot, who oversees community relations for the Town of Boyce, said. “We believe the best is yet to come in their lives.”

“There’s a lot of people here from the community,” John Howe, Northwood’s head basketball coach of the boys’ team, said. “Just a great show of support [and] a great day to be a gator.”

