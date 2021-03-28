Grambling wins 11-1 and 5-1 in games 2 and 3 to win series over Valley
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (GSU) | Grambling came out the gates and defeated Mississippi Valley 11-1 in game two of the weekend series and 5-1 in the Rubber Match (game three).
Freshman redshirt pitcher Payton Shells pitched all afternoon and earned both wins in Saturday’s doubleheader.
*Complete statistical breakdown to come*
Up Next
Grambling State will host the University of Louisiana at Monroe in non-conference action on Tuesday, April 6. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the GSU Softball Complex.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 GSU. All rights reserved.