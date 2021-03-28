Robertson road boil advisory lifted

This press release comes from the City of Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The boil advisory issued Friday for the 5100 block of Robertson Road is now lifted. Repairs to a 2-inch service lateral by COA personnel resulted in the need for a boil water advisory. The State of Louisiana has tested the water, and the results of the tests are clear, according to Utility Director Michael Marcotte.

The Alexandria Water Department has lifted the boil advisory for businesses and residents located in the area described below:

All the properties along the 5100 block of Robertson Road.

With the lifting of the boil advisory, the City of Alexandria now recommends that businesses and residences in the affected areas:

Run cold-water faucets for one minute

Run drinking water fountains for one minute

Flush automatic icemakers (make three batches of ice and discard)

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle

Run water coolers with direct water connections for five minutes.

