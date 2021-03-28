Advertisement

Tigers’ 4-game win streak snapped with home loss to UT-Martin

Austin Rotramel pitched in the contest against UT-Martin.
Austin Rotramel pitched in the contest against UT-Martin.(GSU Athletics)
By Habtom Keleta
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (GSU) | The Tigers battled early but gave up a total of 20 hits as they fell 18-4 to the University of Tennessee at Martin in non-conference action at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park. The loss snaps Grambling’s four-game win streak.

On the first at bat, UT-Martin struck first with a home run from Sean Dixson and assumed a 4-0 lead in the second inning before the Tigers answered back in the bottom stanza when Chrystian Mervilus produced an RBI-single to left field that scored Ben Avila.

Grambling (4-13 overall, 3-3 SWAC) produced eight hits as a team.

In the sixth inning, Cameron Bufford smacked a home run to left field and generated another home run in the eighth.

Rafael Ramirez III also produced a home run in the final inning for the Tigers.

GSU starter Marc Luna (1-1) picked up his first loss of the season and struck out two batters while allowing six earned runs in three innings. Austin Rotromel came in for relief and struck out one Skyhawks batter but gave up seven earned runs in a short stint for Grambling.

UT-Martin starting pitcher Winston Cannon (4-2) earned the win and struck out five batters in five innings of work.

Up Next

Grambling State will host UT-Martin in game two of the weekend series on Sunday, March 27 in non-conference action. First pitch is set for 12 noon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 GSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick C. Bayonne
Alexandria man arrested following Tulane Avenue double homicide
Marshon Lattimore faces suspicion of possession of stolen property.
‘A misunderstanding:’ Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland
Ja’Tavius Lotts and Jaylon Dwayne Sampson
APD: 3 arrested in Thornton Court homicide investigation
The YWCA non-profit organization is the latest business in Alexandria to become a victim of...
More local businesses being affected by rise in theft
Kara Vaughn
Body found in Cane River positively identified

Latest News

Senior Quindarrius Thompson set a new career best in the triple jump, taking seventh at the...
Demons continue to impress in final day of Texas Relays
Grambling came out the gates and defeated Mississippi Valley 11-1 in game two of the weekend...
Grambling wins 11-1 and 5-1 in games 2 and 3 to win series over Valley
Residents in Boyce celebrated the Northwood Gators latest accomplishments. Both the boys and...
Drive-thru parade celebrates the Northwood Gators latest accomplishment
Menard High school baseball team breaks in new baseball field.
Menard’s Academic and Athletic Organization donates for new turf