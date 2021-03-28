Tigers’ 4-game win streak snapped with home loss to UT-Martin

GRAMBLING, La. (GSU) | The Tigers battled early but gave up a total of 20 hits as they fell 18-4 to the University of Tennessee at Martin in non-conference action at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park. The loss snaps Grambling’s four-game win streak.

On the first at bat, UT-Martin struck first with a home run from Sean Dixson and assumed a 4-0 lead in the second inning before the Tigers answered back in the bottom stanza when Chrystian Mervilus produced an RBI-single to left field that scored Ben Avila.

Grambling (4-13 overall, 3-3 SWAC) produced eight hits as a team.

In the sixth inning, Cameron Bufford smacked a home run to left field and generated another home run in the eighth.

Rafael Ramirez III also produced a home run in the final inning for the Tigers.

GSU starter Marc Luna (1-1) picked up his first loss of the season and struck out two batters while allowing six earned runs in three innings. Austin Rotromel came in for relief and struck out one Skyhawks batter but gave up seven earned runs in a short stint for Grambling.

UT-Martin starting pitcher Winston Cannon (4-2) earned the win and struck out five batters in five innings of work.

Up Next

Grambling State will host UT-Martin in game two of the weekend series on Sunday, March 27 in non-conference action. First pitch is set for 12 noon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

