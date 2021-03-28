Advertisement

Zoo Crew Color Run benefits Alexandria Zoo

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Grace Christian School hosted its first-ever color run event to benefit the Alexandria Zoo.

Students and teachers at Grace Christian School wanted to find a fun way to give back to the community. With the Alexandria Zoo recently reopening after being closed for several months due to Covid-19 and damage from Hurricane Laura, they decided to host a color run to help the zoo.

The run featured sixteen color stations sponsored by local businesses. All proceeds from the event will go to the Alexandria Zoo as they continue to rebuild after the historic hurricane season.

