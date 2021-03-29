Advertisement

Grambling looks to stay ‘prepared to play’ during quarantine

At this point, you've heard it—Grambling won't be playing again until the Bayou Classic.
At this point, you’ve heard it—Grambling won’t be playing again until the Bayou Classic.(KALB Sports)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - At this point, you’ve heard it—Grambling won’t be playing again until the Bayou Classic.

The team reportedly has had problems with COVID-19 and must be in quarantine for the next two weeks. This season hasn’t been up to the normal standard Grambling holds for itself.

They’ve started the season 0-3, two offensive coordinators have resigned, and their starting quarterback just entered the transfer portal.

The Tigers were originally set to face Texas Southern this week and so with having two weeks off, head coach Broderick Fobbs has a lot to think about.

“You just try to do what you can,” Fobbs said. “You try to impress upon your student-athletes to stay out of harm’s way and make sure that they stay in quarantine. You do the necessary things that it takes to be prepared to play. Right now, it’s about making sure we’re healthy and making sure that no one else gets any positive tests. We’re making sure that we get this vaccine taken care of so that’ll help us to be protected.”

The Tigers’ focus shifts to the Southern Jaguars and the Bayou Classic. That game will be on Saturday, April 17th at 1:30 p.m. in Shreveport, LA.

