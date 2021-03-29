Advertisement

Inmate stabbed to death overnight at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, authorities say

WAFB file photo of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, La.
WAFB file photo of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, La.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say one inmate is dead after being stabbed by another inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

Captain James Snelson says the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday, March 29.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.

Authorities identified the suspect accused of fatally stabbing the victim as Ernest Governor, who they say was serving time for a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Governor has been charged with second-degree murder, officials say.

The case remains under investigation by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

