Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her...
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Three men have been ordered to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren on Monday ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court.

They are accused of aiding six other men who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Five more people are also charged in state courts.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

