Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Three men have been ordered to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren on Monday ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court.

They are accused of aiding six other men who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Five more people are also charged in state courts.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.