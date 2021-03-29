Leesville residents accused of setting fires to eliminate snakes

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man and a woman are accused of setting wooded areas near Leesville on fire to get rid of some snakes.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry says Laura Ashley Lee, 34, of Leesville, was arrested for one count of simple arson. They are also searching for Robert Lee Ramirez, 34, of Leesville, in relation to the crime.

LDAF says Ramirez set multiple fires from the roadside as well as in wooded areas surrounding their home on land owned by others allegedly to get rid of snakes near the property. They say Ramirez had set multiple fires in the same area in 2020.

Ramirez is accused of two counts of simple arson and remains at large. Lee’s bond was set at $3,500. She posted bond the same day. If convicted, the suspects could face a fine and/or jail time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LDAF Fire Hotline at 855-452-5323 .

