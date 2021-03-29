Advertisement

Louisiana College’s Ashby earns ASC Hitter Honor

Jr. UTL Alex Ashby being congratulated by assistant coach Duncan Cornfoot following a base hit...
Jr. UTL Alex Ashby being congratulated by assistant coach Duncan Cornfoot following a base hit during Saturday's game against Howard Payne.(Credit: Alena Noakes Photography)
By Richard Thiberville
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The following was released to KALB Sports by Louisiana College Athletics:

RICHARDSON, Texas – After a weekend where he hit .700 at the plate, Louisiana College baseball’s Alex Ashby was named the American Southwest Conference’s co-Hitter of the Week the conference office announced on Monday.

Ashby, a junior utility player from Crowley, La., completed a series-long cycle during the series against Howard Payne, going seven-of-ten in the series against the Yellow Jackets where he had a double, a triple, and a home run included amongst the seven hits. His homer was his fifth of the season, currently putting him in a tie for the team-lead in that category.

After going one-for-three and two runs scored in game one, with that one hit being a triple, he opened up game two in style as he led off the bottom of the first inning with the home run. He finished game two going two-for-two with two RBI and a run scored and was hit by a pitch. He finished off the series going four-of-five in Saturday’s game with a double, a stolen base, a run scored, and two RBI.

Ashby and the Wildcats (16-3, 12-0 ASC) step out of conference play for a mid-week road contest against Loyola-New Orleans. First pitch against the Wolf Pack (20-8, 6-0 SSAC) is set for 6:00 P.M. Tuesday night in Westwego, La. at Segnette Field.

Copyright 2021 Louisiana College Athletics. All rights reserved.

