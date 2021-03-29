Advertisement

Rapides Parish Library to host Women’s Suffrage Movement exhibit

(KALB)
By Jennifer Hughes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released to KALB courtesy of the Rapides Parish Library:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Your Rapides Parish Library is thrilled to host the traveling exhibit Determined to Rise: The Woman’s Suffrage Movement in Louisiana at Westside Regional Library from March 29 through April 8 in observance of Women’s History Month.

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, researchers at Southeastern University of Louisiana developed the Centennial Women’s Suffrage Project. The project is sponsored through the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Rebirth grant program.

The eight-panel exhibit depicts:

  • Louisiana suffragists’ photos
  • A timeline of significant events in the suffrage movement
  • The movement from the African American woman’s perspective
  • Laws that have changed since women gained the right to vote
  • Louisiana women who have made their mark on history

Director Celise Reech-Harper states, “Voting rights are an integral part of our American existence. Your Rapides Parish Library is proud to offer historical and current information as well as resources regarding the struggle for equitable voting opportunities for all Americans.”

RPL invites the community to visit Westside Regional Library on Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to view the exhibit and gain insight into the fight for women’s voting rights in Louisiana.

