RPSO says Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program is underway

The following information was released via the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. - Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood has announced the opening of the application process for the 2021 Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program.

Program chair and St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne said “this Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the program’s respect for education.”

The LSA Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program. The Honorary Membership Program, of which civilians are members of, funds this project as well as other law enforcement initiatives.

A scholarship of a maximum of $500 will be awarded to a graduating high school student in Rapides Parish.

There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarship may be spent. The scholarship will be awarded as a gift to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education.

Stipulations are as follows:

The applicants are permanent residents of Louisiana

The scholarship will be utilized in higher education within the state of Louisiana. Technical colleges are included.

The student be enrolled as full time, undergraduate student. Applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application.

“Education is the cornerstone of success in today’s society, but it is also very expensive,” said Sheriff Wood. “We encourage seniors from all of our Rapides Parish high schools to apply for this scholarship because every little bit helps with the cost of tuition.”

Applications can be accessed online here. Completed applications must be submitted to Sheriff Wood’s office by close of business (4:30 pm) on THURSDAY, April 1st, 2021.

The scholarship recipient will be announced on a date to be determined later.

If you would like more information on the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Honorary Membership Program, you can call the LSA at 225-383-2871 or go online to www.lsa.org and choose the HONORARY MEMBERSHIP icon.

For more information or assistance in obtaining a scholarship application, you may also call Sheriff Wood’s office at 318-473-6704 and ask for the Levette Thomas, Executive Assistant to the Chief Deputy.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a typo.