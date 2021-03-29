Advertisement

Tax preparer allegedly pulls gun on clients who had complaints about filings

By KTRK Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A tax preparer in Houston faces multiple charges for allegedly pulling a gun on a customer and attacking another after they noticed issues with their tax returns.

Marquita Boyle says she began filming a Thursday incident at Houston’s Mz Biz, where she used Latunya Wright’s tax services, because she was worried it might escalate. She says Wright, arguing with some customers upset about their refund, pulled a gun on them.

“She had the gun pointed at him, and then, she turned around with the gun and she actually cocked the gun,” Boyle said. “You actually cocked the gun at people that paid for your company’s services and wanted to know what was going on.”

Latunya Wright, the owner of Houston’s Mz Biz Tax Services, is charged with aggravated robbery...
Latunya Wright, the owner of Houston’s Mz Biz Tax Services, is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault after allegedly pulling a gun on one customer and attacking another.(Source: Houston Police, KTRK via CNN)

Boyle says she is being audited by the Internal Revenue Service after using Wright’s office to file her taxes. She went to the office to clear up some discrepancies.

When Wright saw she was filming, Boyle says the woman took her phone, hit her on the head and deleted the video, but she was able to retrieve the footage for police.

“My vision is blurry in my left eye. It’s still blurry. I have the headaches. My anxiety is through the roof,” Boyle said.

Police arrested Wright at the business, which she owns. She is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. A native of Missouri, she was sentenced in 2012 to more than four years in federal prison for her part in a multi-million dollar robbery at an ATM servicing company.

