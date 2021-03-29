Advertisement

Tigers hope to pick up the pieces before Bayou Classic

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grambling Tigers (0-3) have lost two offensive coordinators in a span of nine days, and senior quarterback, Geremy Hickbottom has made the decision to leave the program.

Nicole Hutchison sits with head coach Broderick Fobbs on how the Tigers look to move forward with their season.

