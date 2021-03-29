Tigers hope to pick up the pieces before Bayou Classic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grambling Tigers (0-3) have lost two offensive coordinators in a span of nine days, and senior quarterback, Geremy Hickbottom has made the decision to leave the program.

Nicole Hutchison sits with head coach Broderick Fobbs on how the Tigers look to move forward with their season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.