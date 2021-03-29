Advertisement

Two local families uniting to stop domestic violence

By Corey Howard
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - February 7th, a double homicide claimed the life of Destiny Compton and Ashley Mortle. Now, both families are coming together to rally against domestic violence.

“I lost my daughter to a young man she thought she could handle,” Temekia Brown, Ashley Mortle’s mother, said.

Mortle’s and Compton’s families say they want to make sure that no one else becomes a victim of domestic violence.

“We are trying to save the next person,” Wayne Compton Sr, Destiny’s father, said. “People are old-fashioned. I’m not getting their business. Well, it’s time we stop saying that. It’s time we start saying something.”

Wayne Compton Jr. says that is why he organized Sunday evening’s rally against domestic violence at Convention Hall in Alexandria. Several elected officials attended Sunday’s event, including Jeff Hall (the Mayor of Alexandria), Mark Wood (the Rapides Parish Sheriff), and many others.

“I want people to not wait until it’s too late,” Compton Jr. said.

The Family Justice Center in Pineville and the Faith House are organizations known to help victims of domestic violence.

