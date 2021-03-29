Vernon authorities searching for man accused of stealing FedEx truck
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A FedEx semi-trailer stolen in Vernon Parish was later recovered, authorities say.
Authorities have released a video of the theft in the hopes of identifying the people involved in the theft of the truck.
The truck and trailer were stolen around 4 p.m. on March 19, according to information from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The truck was parked on La. 1146 while the FedEx driver was down a driveway delivering items.
A red pickup truck pulled in front of the semi, then a man got out of the pickup, got into the semi, and drove it away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In the nearly five-minute-long video, the man drives the FedEx truck for about four minutes then meets up again with what appears to be the same red truck. Deputies found the semi-truck in the area of Simmons Road.
Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the identity of the people involved to contact Det. Wade Wingate or Det. Jerry Twyman at 337-238-1311.
