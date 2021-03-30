BECi announces scholarship winners

The following was released to KALB by BECi:

DERIDDER, La. - For 28 years, Beauregard Electric Cooperative Inc. (BECi) has randomly selected students within its service area to receive a scholarship to attend a Louisiana University. These funds were made possible through legislative changes in 1993 to allow unclaimed funding to stay in local communities assisting families to further their education.

Since its inception, BECi has awarded 195 students more than $252,500 in scholarships. The results of the scholarship drawing were announced Friday, March 26, during a live feed video on the co-op’s Facebook page.

The following students were chosen for the 2021-2022 academic school year:

Davis Dow, graduating senior at Sam Houston High School

Emileigh Doyle, graduating senior at Merryville High School

Jenna Pottmeyer, full-time college student at Northwestern State University

Elizabeth Roberts, graduating senior at Hamilton Christian Academy

Erika Whittington, graduating senior at Sulphur High School

Jay Miller, full-time college student at Louisiana Tech University

Sadie Perkins, full-time college student at McNeese State University

Alexis Young, graduating senior at Kinder High School

Ashlynn Smith, graduating senior at Rosepine High School

Brady Vige, graduating senior at DeQuincy High School

Collin Churchman, graduating senior at St. Louis High School

Scotland Loupe, graduating senior at Sam Houston High School

Blaise Duncan, graduating senior at Merryville High School

Allie Cantu, graduating senior at Sam Houston High School

Maci Thibodeaux, graduating senior at South Beauregard High School

For more information on BECi’s scholarship program, visit www.beci.org.

BECi is the distribution cooperative that serves the electric needs of more than 43,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in a 7-parish area of southwest and central Louisiana.

