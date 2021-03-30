City of Alexandria offices closed for Good Friday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall and other city offices and departments will be closed on Friday, April 2, 2021, in observance of Good Friday.

ATRANS bus service will operate on its regular schedule.

The week’s sanitation schedule will run as follows:

• Monday, March 28 – regular pickup

• Tuesday, March 29 – regular pickup

• Wednesday, March 30 – Thursday’s pickup

• Thursday, April 1 – Friday’s pickup

• Friday, April 2 – close

No additional trash trailers will be put in place.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.