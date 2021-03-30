Community Foundation of North Louisiana awards $16K in scholarships

MANY, La. (CLTCC) - The Community Foundation of North Louisiana – Clay Abington Donor Advised Fund, has awarded $16,000 in scholarships to students attending the Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses of Central Louisiana Technical College (CLTCC). With each campus receiving $8,000, scholarships were awarded based upon financial need, instructor recommendation, and program of study.

“We are infinitely grateful for community partners, such as Mr. Abington, that aid our students and college. Support of this kind reduces the financial burden to the student; thus, allowing them to focus heavily on their academics. The result is a well-skilled, growing workforce,” stated Sabine Campus Dean Gwen Taylor Fontenot.

Established in 1961, the Foundation works to promote philanthropy and improve the quality of life. The Foundation partners with donors to help them achieve a legacy, support nonprofit organizations, and act as a convener. Overseeing more than $150 million in assets, the funds are managed by the Foundation and invested for the community’s benefit, returned to the community in the form of grants.

“I am a big believer in what CLTCC is doing and in doing what I can to prevent any barriers from people learning a trade or earning a credential,” said Clay Abington. “I’m from this area. I grew up in Many and I live in Natchitoches, and it seems our area is in need of more men and women who want to learn a trade. A four-year degree is fine – as it was for me – but it’s not for everyone. We need tradespeople to grow and maintain our infrastructure and keep this part of the country vibrant.”

Natchitoches Campus Dean Laurie Morrow said, “We are grateful to the Community Foundation and Mr. Abington for recognizing and supporting Career and Technical Education. CLTCC is committed to continue providing relevant skills training to build a skilled workforce in our communities. The generous donation will help lift the financial burden for students who are eager to enter the workforce.”

Natchitoches students receiving scholarships are: Amie Bolton, Manufacturing; Slade Bievnenu, Manufacturing; Joshua Lucky, Manufacturing; Camryn Mitchell, Welding; Colby Stewart, Welding; Trevor Waldrup, Manufacturing; and Kenwick Jewitt, Welding.

Sabine Valley students receiving a $1,000 scholarship are: Miranda Allen, Patient Care Technician; Johnathan Fountain, Welding; John Bercier, Destrick Holmes, Zachary Malmay, Ethan Parrie, Phillip Sarver, and Patrick Woods, Electrician Technology.

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

