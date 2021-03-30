Advertisement

Generals look to ‘knock the rust off’ ahead of conference matchup with OLLU

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals have done their job in protecting the fort. This season they’re 5-1 when playing at Generals Field.

Their next big matchup at home will be against Our Lady of the Lake (OLLU), the top team in the Red River Athletic Conference that has an 8-0 conference record.

Heading into the series the team is looking to knock off the rust with three mid-week games scheduled before the series. Head coach Steven Adams still wants to remain competitive and healthy.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s probably one of the bigger weekends for us,” Adams said. “They’re (OLLU) coming off with big weekend sweeping LSUS at their place. We’re looking forward to the challenge. Our young team is getting better every week, and it’ll just be another good test for us.”

LSUA picked up a 7-1 win against Champion Christian on Monday night, improving to 13-12.

The generals face the saints in a four-game series this weekend. OLLU is currently riding an eight-game win streak. First pitch is on Friday, April 2 at 4:00 p.m.

