Generals’ softball team competing despite several injuries on roster

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals softball team has one series this week against the William Carey Crusaders, but they aren’t focused on the wins and losses as much.

They’re more thankful to just be playing as they are missing five players on the team because of season-ending injuries. Because of that, they are only playing with 11 players.

Head coach Adam Burch is proud of the way his team has battled through.

“The greatest coaching moment that I’ve had is for them to take on the team and just do it,” Burch said. “That’s been fantastic and fun because they’re doing it for them. That’s what it’s all about. They’re persevering and doing everything they can to compete to win.”

Generals hit the road Tuesday, March 30 against the Crusaders in a two-game series. First pitch will be at 3:00 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.