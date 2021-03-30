Gov. Edwards to hold news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about the state’s response to the coronavirus at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

The governor’s news conference will come one day after all Louisiana residents 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, March 29, more than 720,000 residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, meaning they have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna-manufactured vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Gov. Edwards is expected to announce whether or not Louisiana will remain in Phase 3 of reopening the economy. The governor’s executive order which keeps the state in Phase 3 is set to expire on Wednesday, March 31.

President Joe Biden and national health experts have recently urged states to keep restrictions in place to prevent a fourth surge of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The governor will likely be asked to comment on the testimony of a 74-year-old woman, who on Friday, March 26, alleged before Louisiana lawmakers that former LSU football player Derrius Guice sexually harassed her at a high school football game in the Superdome in Dec. 2017.

The woman told lawmakers she was contacted by coach Ed Orgeron after reporting the incident to LSU.

Orgeron told investigators with Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired to investigated LSU’s Title IX policies and procedures, he had never had contact with the victim.

Gov. Edwards will also likely be asked about the upcoming regular legislative session of the Louisiana Legislature, which is scheduled to begin April 12.

