LSUA and Cenla chamber hosting ‘Leadership CenLA 2021′

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Future business leaders listen up. The annual “Leadership CenLA” program kicks off next month.

The community-wide leadership series starts at the end of April and will last until the middle of November.

This year, it’s being hosted by the College of Business at LSUA, in partnership with the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The series will be designed for emerging leaders in Cenla who want to enhance their leadership skills.

A number of topics will be discussed, including the economic history of Cenla, the business industry and economy, culture, education, workforce development, criminal justice and health care.

Participants will also learn about the psychology of being a leader, and how to lead an organization through change.

“We’ll look at situational leadership. We’ll look at servant leadership. We’ll look at transformational leadership. We’ll look at how do you lead an organization through change, and just give our participants an understanding of their own leadership style.”

Dupont says the program will be crucial to our success as a community moving forward.

“Becoming a leader in Cenla is a personal endeavor and we need leaders going forward. We’re turning over the leadership in the future into another generation. It’s our responsibility to help train that generation and to give them the leadership skills that they need, so they can make a better future for Cenla.”

Participants will also complete a strategic leadership project that will require them to create their own company.

At the end of the program, they’ll compete against different teams and a winner will be announced.

There are a total of eight sessions altogether, typically one a month, which will also include a legislative day at the capitol.

The cost to participate in the series is 1,500 dollars.

If you’re interested in filling out an application, you can visit here or email Business@LSUA.edu

