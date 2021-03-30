Menard’s Michael Redmond signs to play for LA Tech

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard senior pitcher Michael Redmond signed his letter of intent to play for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder has had a long journey to this day as he becomes the sixth player to sign in the Jordan Marks era.

Redmond, however, is more than just a baseball player. He scored a 29 on the ACT and boasts a 3.96 GPA.

“I’m excited,” Redmond said. “I’m just ready to move on to the next stage of my life and go play baseball at Tech. I had offers from Princeton and some of the Ivy League schools, but I wanted to stay close to home. My sister went to Tech, and I just love the atmosphere. I talked to the coaches and loved them. I’m just really excited to move on to that next step.”

