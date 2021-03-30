Advertisement

Northwestern State falls on the road at Louisiana Tech

Keely DuBois had two hits in NSU's 3-0 loss at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.
Keely DuBois had two hits in NSU's 3-0 loss at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.(Credit: Chris Reich / NSU Photographic Services)
By Bud Denega
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
The following was released by Northwestern State University:

RUSTON, La. - The Northwestern State softball team stepped outside of Southland Conference play Tuesday at Louisiana Tech. The Lady Demons couldn’t keep their winning streak alive, falling 3-0 at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.

The loss drops NSU to 15-8 overall, while the win improves Louisiana Tech to 10-13.

The non-conference affair provided an opportunity for some reserve players to receive valuable game reps. Many of them showed well.

That list starts with freshman starting pitcher Kenzie Seely. Making just the second start of her career, Seely went a career-best 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

Sophomore Bronte Rhoden came on in relief and worked 1.1 innings of scoreless softball.

The starting lineup featured a few new faces. Senior infielder Maggie Black, freshman outfielder Laney Roos and freshman designated hitter Marissa Reed all got the start. Roos had the best game of the three, logging one of NSU’s three hits.

The Lady Demons were led offensively by freshman infielder Keely DuBois. She enjoyed her second multi-hit game of the season and fourth of her career.

The Lady Techsters scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI double from Amanda Gonzales. Madie Green capped the scoring with a two-run single in the fifth.

Northwestern State returns to Natchitoches and Southland Conference play — where it currently holds a 9-0 record — this weekend. The Lady Demons host Central Arkansas for a three-game series beginning Friday at 3 p.m.

