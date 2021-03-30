NSU’s Barbazon named Southland Conference Hitter of the Week

The following was released to KALB Sports by NSU Athletics:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - For the second consecutive week, a member of the Northwestern State softball team earned weekly recognition. Senior outfielder Hayley Barbazon was named Hitter of the Week after she played a large hand in the Lady Demons sweeping Houston Baptist over the weekend.

Barbazon batted .750 (6-for-8) during the three-game set that extended NSU’s win streak to nine games. She enjoyed multi-hit games Friday night in Game 2 and Saturday afternoon in Game 3 and stole her first base of the season.

For the season, Barbazon is hitting .378 with two triples, one double and four RBIs. This is the first such honor in Barbazon’s career.

This award arrives a week after junior pitcher E.C. Delafield won Pitcher of the Week.

Northwestern State travels to Ruston for a single game Tuesday night against Louisiana Tech.

Copyright 2021 NSU Athletics. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a typo.